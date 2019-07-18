Home

Annabella Margaret (Morrison) WATSON

Annabella Margaret (Morrison) WATSON Notice
WATSON Annabella Margaret
(nee Morrison) Formerly from Leurbost, on the Isle of Lewis, married for nearly 59 years to her devoted husband Charles and residing in Kent for the past 37 years. Passed peacefully away in her sleep, aged 85, in the Lukestone Care Centre Maidstone, at 6.20 am, on the morning of June 29, 2019. She is survived by her husband Charles and her sister Mary Ann. Funeral at Medway Crematorium, Blue Bell Hill,Chatham, Kent, on Wednesday, July 17, at 3 pm. Donations, if you wish, to Dementia UK or Arthritis Research UK.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on July 18, 2019
