MACKAY Angusina The family of the late Angusina Mackay would like to sincerely thank staff at Blar Buidhe, Bethesda, Doctors and staff at Broadbay Medical practice, Macmillan Nurses, Community Care Workers, Crossroads. Rev Evan Matheson, church officer/ bearers and ladies of the church hall. Mr Alaistair Macrae undertaker and staff, cemetery attendant, all those who came to visit mum from Mainland and those who came to pay their last respects. Thanks to neighbours, relatives and friends for their support and kindness over the past few years, those who phoned, sent flowers, letters and cards.
All much appreciated.
God bless.
Mackay Family.
6, Upper Coll.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019