SMITH Angus The wife and family of the late Rev Angus Smith would like to sincerely thank the Macmillan Nurses, Community Nurses and all the medical and domestic staff in Bethesda Hospice, Stornoway for their kindness and loving care. Grateful appreciation for all the cards, letters of sympathy and donations for Bethesda. Sincere thanks to Rev James Tallach and the assisting ministers who conducted the service in the Free Presbyterian Church, Stornoway. Thanks also to all other ministers, office bearers, neighbours and friends who showed their support. Grateful thanks to the undertaker A Macrae, Stornoway for his professional service and to the cemetery staff.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019