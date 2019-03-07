Resources More Obituaries for Angus MACKENZIE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Angus Roderick (Gus) MACKENZIE

Notice MACKENZIE Angus Roderick (Gus) The family of the late Angus Mackenzie (Gus) of Callanish would like to express their sincere and heartfelt thanks to all relatives, neighbours and friends for their kindness and support since Gus's passing. Thank you to everyone who donated food, sent flowers, cards and messages of support. Heartfelt thanks to all those who travelled near and far for the wake and funeral service along with Rev Calum Macdonald, Rev Iain MacRitchie, elders and deacons for their spiritual comfort. Thanks also to Archibald Macrae Undertakers and Dalmore Cemetery attendant for their compassionate and professional service. Grateful thanks to the Breasclete Community Association volunteers for preparing a wonderful lunch after the funeral. We would like to offer special thanks to those first on the scene, neighbours, first responders and Barvas and Stornoway paramedics. Your compassion and sensitivity will not be forgotten. Thanks also to Langabhat Medical Practice, community nurses and the local British Heart Foundation team for your care, with special mention to Dr Rigby for his calming reassurance towards Gus over the years. A total sum of £734 was raised in aid of the local BHF team which will benefit children and young adults living with Familial Hypercholesterolaemia in the Western Isles. Published in Stornoway Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019