MACMILLAN Angus The family of the late Angus Macmillan wish to convey their sincere thanks to the staff of Medical 1 for their exceptional care to Angus in recent weeks. Thank you to all specialised nurses, carers , therapists and other support workers for their care and compassion throughout Angus's illness. Thanks to the Reverend Kenny I Macleod and the elders at Garrabost Free Church. Thanks also to A Macrae Undertakers and the church catering team. A special thanks to the Clark family for their care and support over recent months. Thank you to all relatives, friends and neighbours who showed their support and sympathy in many ways including, baking, flowers and cards.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019