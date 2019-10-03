Home

Angus MACLEOD

Angus MACLEOD Memories
MACLEOD Angus In ever loving memory of my beloved husband, our dear father and grandfather Angus, who passed away on October 6, 1995. Also remembering loved ones gone before and since.
We cannot bring the old days back,
Your smile we cannot see,
We treasure now the memories,
Of days that used to be
Today, tomorrow, our whole life through,
We will love and remember you. Sadly missed by his loving wife Morag, Lochportain, daughter Marion, son Roddy and in laws Katherine and Jack and granddaughters Jacqueline, Linda and Karen.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
