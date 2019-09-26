Resources More Obituaries for Angus MACINNES Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Angus MACINNES

Notice MACINNES Angus The family of the late Angus Robert (Bob) MacInnes wish to express their deep gratitude to neighbours and friends following his sudden passing for all their support. Thanks to all nursing, medical and paramedic staff who helped with his care.Special thanks to Reverend Campbell, Reverend Murray and office bearers for their comforting services. Grateful thanks to Mr Macrae and staff undertakers for help and guidance with the funeral arrangements. Thank you also to staff at the Kinloch Hub for providing lunch following the funeral and finally, thanks to all those who came to pay their last respects.A collection was donated to Kinloch Historical Hub. Published in Stornoway Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices