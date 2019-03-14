|
MACDONALD Angus The family of the late Angus Macdonald (Moy) would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their support, kind words and cards. The family would also like to thank the Minister Ishy Macdonald for her sincere words and tribute. Also Angus MacPhee Funeral Director for making such a sad time a little easier with their professionalism. Final thanks to all who donated so generously, the amount of £320 which was collected and donated to Uist and Barra Hospital (patient care).
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
