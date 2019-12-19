|
MACDONALD Alistair The family of the late Alistair Macdonald, Stilligarry, South Uist would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their support and messages of sympathy. Grateful thanks to the carers, Uist and Barra Hospital staff and the Benbecula Medical Practice. We also wish to sincerely thank the Rev Drew Kuzma for organising the church service and to the Rev Ian Thomson, elders, Angus Macphee Funeral Director, Calum Beaton (piper), the organists and grave attendants. Also much gratitude to Stoneybridge Hall and the Stepping Stones for all their help with the funeral arrangements. Finally, the family wish to thank all who came along to pay their last respects. The generous sum of £696.57 was raised for the RNLI, Barra.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019