Notice MACDONALD Alexander Norman I, Mary would like to thank most sincerely all those who came to pay their last respects to Alex's funeral and evening worship, to those who sent flowers, letters, cards and telephoned. I would like to thank Rev Ian Murdo Macdonald and Rev Donald John Morrison for their prayerful support during Alex's illness and for conducting his funeral service, which was uplifting and comforting. I would like to thank the medical staff at W I Hospital, Medical Ward 1 for the high standard of care Alex received from them. Bethesda Hospice for the exemplary care by devoted staff. Mairi Smith, Macmillan Nurse for her kind continues support throughout Alex's illness. My neighbours Willie, Moira, Roddy and John Archie for their invaluable practical support. Chrissie Macrae for being a tower of strength in my hour of need. A Macrae Undertaker, J. M. Morrison and grave attendants for their professionalism. In appreciation, donations have been made to Bethesda, Macmillan Nurses and Church of Scotland, Tarbet Harris.

Craigard

