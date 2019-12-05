|
MACLEOD Alex Dan The family of the late Alex Dan would like to sincerely thank all our relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness, support and expressions of sympathy following our recent sad loss. We would like to thank Mr Ernie Garden and Mr DJ Murray of The Gospel Hall for their support and conducting the services. We would also like to thank Mr Robert France, Mr Bill Germain and the Rev John Murdo Davidson for their prayers at the services. We would also like to thank Police Scotland and in particular Detective Constable Michelle Armadale for their sensitive help and support after his sudden death. Thanks to Mr Alasdair Macrae, Undertaker and staff for all their help and professionalism. Thanks to Mr Stewart, Cemetry Attendant, Gress Cemetry. Finally, thanks to all who came to pay their last respects.
Family in Tong & Stornoway
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019