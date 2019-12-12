|
CAMPBELL Alasdair The family of the late Alasdair Campbell would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their expressions of sympathy, support and kindness over the last 3 weeks and indeed the last 6 years of Alasdair's illness. We wish to express our appreciation of the wonderful team of Home Care staff who in so many ways went the extra mile and without whom Alasdair would not have been able to remain at home. We will always think of them fondly. Our sincere gratitude is extended to Mr D F Morrison and Mr Ian Donald MacDonald; Scottish Ambulance Service; Western Isles Hospital A&E and Erisort Ward; NHS Occupational Therapy Service; Habost Clinic and District Nurses; Faire Careline Service; Tighean Innse Gall; Comhairle Social Work and Social Care; Bethesda respite provision; Staran and Medical Ward 1. Grateful thanks to A MacRae, Funeral Directors; Rev Greg MacDonald, Rev John MacLeod, Rev Ewen Matheson, Church Elders, Precentors and Church Officer; Mr D K MacLean, Cemetery Attendant and Comunn Eachdraidh Nis. Special thanks to all those who travelled to be with us and all those who came to pay their last respects, at this sad time.
(21 Lionel, Ness).
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019