SHEPPARD Trevor John On Sunday 17 th February, peacefully in Lincoln County Hospital, Trevor, aged 86 years of Cranwell Village.
Loving Husband of the late Brenda.
Much loved Dad to Louise, Grandad to Leon and Father-in-Law to Mark.
Funeral Service on Friday 15th March
at St. Andrew's Church, Cranwell Village at 12 noon followed by
burial in the churchyard.
Flowers welcome.
Donations are invited for
St Andrew's Church, Cranwell Village, c/o Colin Ward Funeral Services,
14 Boston Road, Sleaford, Lincolnshire NG34 7ET Tel: 01529 300123
Published in Sleaford Standard on Mar. 6, 2019
