TAYLOR Sheila Mr Larry Taylor, the husband of the late Sheila Taylor
of Sleaford, wishes to acknowledge the kindness shown to him by family and friends following his sad loss - he received many cards
and messages of condolence.
Thank you to the staff at
St Andrew's Nursing Home, Ewerby
for their care in Sheila's final weeks.
A special word of thanks to all who participated in the funeral service, especially Reverend Robert Bushby for conducting the service and the ladies who made refreshments; The Flower Shop, for the beautiful flowers; and finally, Colin Ward Funeral Services,
for their sensitive and professional handling of arrangements.
Donations in Sheila's memory will be divided between Riverside Church, Sleaford and Sightsavers.
Published in Sleaford Standard on July 3, 2019