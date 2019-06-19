|
Taylor Sheila On Friday 7th June, peacefully in
St Andrew's Care Home, Ewerby,
Sheila, aged 92 years of Sleaford.
Loving Wife of Larry.
Funeral Service on
Monday 24th June at
Sleaford United Reformed Church (Riverside Church) at 1p.m. followed
by burial at Sleaford Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are invited for
Sleaford United Reformed Church (Riverside Church) and Sight Savers, c/o Colin Ward Funeral Services,
14 Boston Rd, Sleaford NG34 7ET.
01529-300123
Published in Sleaford Standard on June 19, 2019
