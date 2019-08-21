Home

Patricia Mattin Notice
MATTIN Patricia
(Pat) Peacefully at
The County Hospital, Lincoln
on 7th August 2019, aged 71 years.

Dearly beloved wife of Peter,
loving mother of Victoria and David
and a dear grandmother of
Charles, Grace and Daniel.

Funeral service at
Lincoln Crematorium on
Friday 30th August at 11.50am
followed by a Service of Thanksgiving
at Ruskington Methodist Church
at 1.30pm.

Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
The Royal British Legion.

Enquiries to Priestley and Crockett,
telephone 01522 520606.
Published in Sleaford Standard on Aug. 21, 2019
