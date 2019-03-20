Home

CLARK Muriel Passed away peacefully
on 10th March 2019, aged 88 years. Wife of Arthur, Mum of Diane & Keith and Andrew & Carole, Grandma of Christopher, Anna, Robert and Elizabeth and a much loved Auntie.
Private interment, followed by a Celebration of Life at New Life Church, Mareham Lane, Sleaford,
on Monday 25th March at 12 noon.
No black by request.
Family flowers only, but donations for St Barnabas Hospice may be sent
c/o Phillips Funeral Service,
69 Station Road, Ruskington.
Tel. 01526 832279
Published in Sleaford Standard on Mar. 20, 2019
