HALE Maureen 'Mo' On Wednesday 15th May 2019 peacefully at home following a two year illness bravely borne MO aged 70 years.
Beloved wife to John, devoted
mum of John Andrew and Craig.
Funeral service at St Denys Church Sleaford on Friday 7th June at 12noon followed by private family interment
at Sleaford Cemetery.
Flowers welcome or donations to
St Barnabas at Home, Marie Curie
and Macmillan Cancer Support.
Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services, Duke Street, Sleaford, Linc's
NG34 7DX. Tel 01529 306311
Published in Sleaford Standard on June 5, 2019
