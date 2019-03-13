|
|
|
SIR KENNETH JACKSON (Ken)
Flt Lt (Rtd) On Monday 4th March,
peacefully at home, Ken,
aged 83 years of Quarrington
(formerly of Heckington).
Much loved Husband of the late Judith and a loving Dad, Grandpa,
Great Grandpa and Brother.
Following cremation at
Lincoln Crematorium on
Wednesday 20th March at 2.30p.m.,
a celebration of Ken's life will be held at New Life Church, Sleaford at 3.30p.m. with refreshments at the Church
after the service.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are invited for Marie Curie and St Barnabas' Hospice Grantham, c/o Colin Ward Funeral Services,
14 Boston Road, Sleaford, Lincolnshire NG34 7ET Tel: 01529 300123
Published in Sleaford Standard on Mar. 13, 2019
