Colin Ward Funeral Services
14 Boston Road
Sleaford, Lincolnshire NG34 7ET
01529 300123
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:45
Lincoln Crematorium
Karen Mercer Notice
MERCER Karen On Monday 1 st July, as a result
of a tragic accident, Karen,
aged 49 years of Heckington.
Loving Wife of Karl and a much
loved Step-Mum, Nan and Sister.
Karen was much loved and will
be sadly missed by all her family
and many friends.
Funeral Service on Monday 29th July
at Lincoln Crematorium at 11.50am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are invited for the RSPB, c/o
Colin Ward Funeral Services,
14 Boston Rd, Sleaford, Lincs NG34 7ET.
01529 300123
Published in Sleaford Standard on July 17, 2019
