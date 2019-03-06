Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colin Ward Funeral Services
14 Boston Road
Sleaford, Lincolnshire NG34 7ET
01529 300123
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:30
Grantham Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Rawcliffe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Rawcliffe

Notice Condolences

Joyce Rawcliffe Notice
RAWCLIFFE Joyce On Thursday 21st February,
peacefully in her sleep at Glenholme, HoldinghamGrange, Joyce,
aged 95 years of Heckington.
Loving Wife of the late Jack Rawcliffe.
Much loved Auntie to Andrea and Great-Auntie to Hannah.
Funeral Service on Friday 22nd March at 12.30p.m. at Grantham Crematorium.
Flowers welcome.
Donations are invited for the
RAF Benevolent Fund, c/o
Colin Ward Funeral Services,
14 Boston Road, Sleaford,
Lincolnshire NG34 7ET
Tel: 01529 300123
Published in Sleaford Standard on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.