RAWCLIFFE Joyce On Thursday 21st February,
peacefully in her sleep at Glenholme, HoldinghamGrange, Joyce,
aged 95 years of Heckington.
Loving Wife of the late Jack Rawcliffe.
Much loved Auntie to Andrea and Great-Auntie to Hannah.
Funeral Service on Friday 22nd March at 12.30p.m. at Grantham Crematorium.
Flowers welcome.
Donations are invited for the
RAF Benevolent Fund, c/o
Colin Ward Funeral Services,
14 Boston Road, Sleaford,
Lincolnshire NG34 7ET
Tel: 01529 300123
Published in Sleaford Standard on Mar. 6, 2019
