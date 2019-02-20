Home

J E Severs Funeral Service Ltd
26 Main Road
Little Hale, Lincolnshire NG34 9BA
01529 460339
Committal
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
14:30
St. Andrew's Church
Helpringham
Joan Hotchkin Notice
HOTCHKIN JOAN On 16th February 2019, at
Greenacres Care Home, Heckington, Joan aged 98 years of Helpringham.

A loving mum, grandma
and great grandma.

A private Committal Service will be followed by a Memorial Service at
St. Andrew's Church, Helpringham on
Thursday 28th February at 2.30 p.m.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cancer Research U.K.
may be left in Church or sent to

J.E. Severs Funeral Service,
26 Main Road, Little Hale, Sleaford, Lincs. NG34 9BA. Tel. 01529 460339.
Published in Sleaford Standard on Feb. 20, 2019
