Colin Ward Funeral Services
14 Boston Road
Sleaford, Lincolnshire NG34 7ET
01529 300123
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00
St Peter's Church
North Rauceby
Lincolnshire
Gillian Hoare Notice
HOARE Gillian Verity After a brave battle, died peacefully at home on 3rd July 2019, aged 83 years. Beloved stepmother, mother-in-law, grandmother and much-treasured 'Boss'. She will be greatly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral Service will be held at
St Peter's Church, North Rauceby, Lincolnshire on Thursday 25th
July at 11am. Family flowers only
please but donations, if wished,
to St Peter's Church c/o
Colin Ward Funeral Services,
14 Boston Rd, Sleaford, Lincs NG34 7ET,
01529-300123
Published in Sleaford Standard on July 10, 2019
