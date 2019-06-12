Home

Geoffrey Lister

Lister Geoffrey Michael
"Michael" Passed away peacefully on 1st June 2019, aged 83 years.
Devoted husband of Margaret, loving dad of Russell & Jayne and uncle to Marion, father in law to Bridget & Stephen, grandfather of Matthew, Sophie, Robert & Luke and great grandad of Sidney, Cooper,
Hugo & Tommy.
The funeral service will take place
at Lincoln Crematorium on
Monday 1st July 2019 at 1:50pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired are for Dementia UK these may be left after the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 2 Market Place, Horncastle LN9 5HD
Published in Sleaford Standard on June 12, 2019
