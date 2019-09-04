|
|
|
ATKIN Geoffrey Passed away on Wednesday
14th August, aged 87 years.
Very much loved by all his family, Dorothy, three children, three grandchildren and all their partners.
Funeral Service on
Thursday 5th September at
Grantham Crematorium at 11.30a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are invited for the
White Gables Care Home, Lincoln and Dementia UK, c/o Colin Ward
Funeral Services, 14 Boston Road, Sleaford, Lincolnshire NG34 7ET
Tel: 01529 300123.
Published in Sleaford Standard on Sept. 4, 2019