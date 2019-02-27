|
|
|
MARRIOTT Ged Peacefully on the
15th February 2019, at
The Old Hall Nursing Home, Billingborough.
Ged, aged 78 years, of Heckington.
Husband of Jo and Father of Tess.
Funeral Service on Friday 1st March at Heckington Parish Church
at 2:00 PM, followed by Cremation.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired, will be equally
divided between Parkinson's UK and
St Barnabas Hospice and
may be sent to
Carr Funeral Service,
2 Spilsby Road,
Boston,
Lincs,
PE21 9DA.
Tel: 01205 311300
Published in Sleaford Standard on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More