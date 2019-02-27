Home

Carr Funeral Service (Lincoln)
Holman House
Lincoln, Lincolnshire PE21 9DA
01205 311300
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
14:00
Heckington Parish Church
Ged Marriott Notice
MARRIOTT Ged Peacefully on the
15th February 2019, at
The Old Hall Nursing Home, Billingborough.
Ged, aged 78 years, of Heckington.
Husband of Jo and Father of Tess.
Funeral Service on Friday 1st March at Heckington Parish Church
at 2:00 PM, followed by Cremation.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired, will be equally
divided between Parkinson's UK and
St Barnabas Hospice and
may be sent to
Carr Funeral Service,
2 Spilsby Road,
Boston,
Lincs,
PE21 9DA.
Tel: 01205 311300
Published in Sleaford Standard on Feb. 27, 2019
