Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jacqueline Wilson Independent Funeral Service Ltd (Clotton, Tarporley)
Hill View, High Street
Tarporley, Cheshire CW6 0EG
01829 781572
Resources
More Obituaries for Freesia Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freesia Harris

Notice Condolences

Freesia Harris Notice
Dr Harris Freesia Charlotte Louise
(Nee Horsted) 5th June 2019
peacefully at the Hospice of the
Good Shepherd aged 30 years.
A much loved wife of Rich,
a loving daughter of Heather,
the best big sister of Alicia
and a dear Granddaughter.
Freesia was a devoted doctor
who helped so many and she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service to take place on Friday 28th June 2019, 12 noon at
St Andrews Church, Tarvin followed by burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please but donations if so desired to be shared between Brain Tumour Cancer Charity and Hospice Of The Good Shepherd, Backford.
The family request that bright colours should be worn in celebration of
Freesia's life.
For all enquiries please contact Jacqueline Wilson Independent Funeral Services Hill View, High Street, Clotton, Tarporley.
Tel 01829 781572
Published in Sleaford Standard on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.