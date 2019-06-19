|
Dr Harris Freesia Charlotte Louise
(Nee Horsted) 5th June 2019
peacefully at the Hospice of the
Good Shepherd aged 30 years.
A much loved wife of Rich,
a loving daughter of Heather,
the best big sister of Alicia
and a dear Granddaughter.
Freesia was a devoted doctor
who helped so many and she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service to take place on Friday 28th June 2019, 12 noon at
St Andrews Church, Tarvin followed by burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please but donations if so desired to be shared between Brain Tumour Cancer Charity and Hospice Of The Good Shepherd, Backford.
The family request that bright colours should be worn in celebration of
Freesia's life.
For all enquiries please contact Jacqueline Wilson Independent Funeral Services Hill View, High Street, Clotton, Tarporley.
Tel 01829 781572
Published in Sleaford Standard on June 19, 2019
