RAND Eric On Friday 8th March, peacefully in
St Barnabas' Hospice Grantham,
Eric, aged 89 years of Sleaford
(formerly of Billinghay).
Loving Husband of Norma.
Much loved Dad to Jill, Cherry and Chris and a much loved Grandpa to Gavin, Joe, Beth, Daisy, Jack, Freddie, Alice, Ben and Ralph,
and father-in-law to Liz.
Burial and funeral will be held on Wednesday 27th March at the
Quaker Meeting House, Brant Broughton LN5 0SH at 2p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are invited for Emmaus UK, c/o Colin Ward Funeral Services,
14 Boston Road, Sleaford, Lincolnshire NG34 7ET Tel: 01529 300123
Published in Sleaford Standard on Mar. 20, 2019
