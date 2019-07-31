|
|
|
RUSHTON Christopher
Chris Passed away suddenly on Sunday 21st July 2019,
aged 32 years,
at his home in Lincoln.
Beloved son of Christine and Bob
and much loved partner of Jen.
Brother to Neil and Ian
and nephew of Brian.
Funeral to take place at
Lincoln Crematorium on
Monday 12th August 2019 at 1.10pm.
No flowers please but donations
for the benefit of CRY
(Cardiac Risk in the Young).
Enquiries to: R Arnold Funeral Service, 57 Newark Road, Lincoln. LN5 8LS
Tel 01522 542701.
Published in Sleaford Standard on July 31, 2019