Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
14:00
Ruskington Methodist Church
Christine Heath

Notice Condolences

Christine Heath Notice
Heath Christine Peacefully in
St Barnabas Hospice, Grantham on
February 5th aged 79 years.
Beloved wife of Derek,
much loved mother and grandmother of Justin and his family.
Private committal to be followed by
a service of thanksgiving on
Friday March 15th at 2.00pm at Ruskington Methodist Church.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to St Barnabas Hospice c/o
Co-op Funeral Services,
Duke Street, Sleaford, Linc's,
NG34 7DX. Tel 01529 306311
Published in Sleaford Standard on Mar. 6, 2019
