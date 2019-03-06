Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colin Ward Funeral Services
14 Boston Road
Sleaford, Lincolnshire NG34 7ET
01529 300123
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
14:30
Grantham Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl Jenkins

Notice Condolences

Beryl Jenkins Notice
JENKINS Beryl On Sunday 17th February,
peacefully at home in Ruskington,
Beryl, aged 76 years.

Much loved Wife of Les
and a loving Mum to
Gareth, Abigail, Emma and Alison,
and Nanna to Sarah, Ross, Jemma, Tyler, Reece, Bryn, Jake, Liam and Molly
and Granny to Skye, Lucas and Theo.

Funeral Service on
Friday 15th March at 2.30p.m.
at Grantham Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are invited for
St Barnabas' Hospice, Grantham
and Marie Curie c/o

Colin Ward Funeral Services,
14 Boston Road, Sleaford,
Lincolnshire NG34 7ET
Tel: 01529 300123
Published in Sleaford Standard on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.