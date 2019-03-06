|
JENKINS Beryl On Sunday 17th February,
peacefully at home in Ruskington,
Beryl, aged 76 years.
Much loved Wife of Les
and a loving Mum to
Gareth, Abigail, Emma and Alison,
and Nanna to Sarah, Ross, Jemma, Tyler, Reece, Bryn, Jake, Liam and Molly
and Granny to Skye, Lucas and Theo.
Funeral Service on
Friday 15th March at 2.30p.m.
at Grantham Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are invited for
St Barnabas' Hospice, Grantham
and Marie Curie c/o
Colin Ward Funeral Services,
14 Boston Road, Sleaford,
Lincolnshire NG34 7ET
Tel: 01529 300123
Published in Sleaford Standard on Mar. 6, 2019
