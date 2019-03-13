|
|
|
SMITH Allan On Friday 1st March,
peacefully at
Wood Grange Care Home, Bourne,
Allan, aged 86 years of Sleaford.
Loving Husband of the late Brenda.
Much loved Dad to
Carole, Julie and Marie
and Grandad to
Tim, Lara, Jenny and Millie.
Funeral Service on
Friday 29th March at
St Denys' Church, Sleaford
at 1.30pm.
followed by burial at
Sleaford Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations invited for
Alzheimer's Society and Dementia UK c/o Colin Ward Funeral Services,
14 Boston Road,
Sleaford NG34 7ET
01529-300123
Published in Sleaford Standard on Mar. 13, 2019
