Wells Yvonne Cynthia
Known as 'Cynthia' Passed away peacefully at Rayleigh House Care Home
in Skegness on
Saturday 24th August 2019,
aged 92 years.
Cherished Wife to the late Ken,
beloved Mother to Alicia, Ian & Glenda and loving Grand Mother &
Great Grandmother.
She will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by
all her family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at
St Nicholas Church, Addlethorpe on Friday 6th September 2019 at 15:00pm. Committal to follow thereafter in the churchyard. Flowers by choice,
donations if desired to
Addlethorpe Church Restoration Fund.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneral
directors.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Sept. 4, 2019