Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
13:00
Alford Crematorium
William Tuplin Notice
Tuplin William
'Bill'
Passed away peacefully on
10th February 2019 at Louth Hospital,
aged 80 years.

The Funeral Service is to take place at Alford Crematorium on
Wednesday 6th March 2019 at 1pm.

Family flowers only but donations, if desired, made payable to "Macmillan Cancer Support" or "Cancer Research UK" can be left after the Service, via our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/funeral/
online-obituaries or sent
c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Skegness Standard on Feb. 20, 2019
