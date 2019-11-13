|
|
|
TILLSON Wilfred (Wilf) Formerly of Freiston, passed away peacefully at the Georgians Care Home, Boston on 4th November, 2019, aged 96 years.
Husband of the late Jean and
a much loved Dad, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Funeral service at St James' Church, Freiston to be followed by burial in the Churchyard on Friday, 22nd November, 2019 at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations towards
St James' Church may be sent to
F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd,
44 Castle Street, Boston,
PE21 8PN, 01205 311303
Published in Skegness Standard on Nov. 13, 2019