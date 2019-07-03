|
|
|
RADFORD Vivienne Ann Passed away peacefully at Pilgrim Hospital on Monday 24th June 2019,
Aged 80 years.
Cherished Wife to Maurice,
beloved Mother to Karen and Kevin and loving Grand Mother to Danielle, Gemma and Mitchell.
She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her
family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
St Peter & St Paul's Church
Burgh Le Marsh on Friday 5th July
at 2:30pm, followed by burial
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Peter & St Paul's Church.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.
co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on July 3, 2019