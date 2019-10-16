|
|
|
Crowther Tony Passed away
suddenly at home on
29th September 2019,
aged 79 years.
Dear Partner of the late Sue,
loving Dad to Duncan and Elizabeth, Stepfather to Steve, Stu and Kim.
Devoted Grandad to Emily-Rose, Harry, Daisy, Jack, Dylan, Ava, Amber, Jack, Macauley and Georgina.
Father-in-law and good friend to many, he will be sadly missed.
A celebration of his life will take place at St Matthew's Church, Skegness on Monday 28th October at 11:00am following a private family committal.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
Alzheimer's Society, Parkinson's UK
and Prostate Cancer UK.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood Funeralcare
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneral
directors.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Oct. 16, 2019