Oldbury Sylvia Sadly passed away at Aspen Lodge Care Home
on 23rd September 2019
aged 77 years
Cherished Wife to the late Sid,
loving mum to Beverly,
Andrew, Lee and Vanessa,
a much loved grandmother
and great grandmother.
Sylvia will be sadly missed and fondly remembered
by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Alford Crematorium on
Thursday 10th October at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers most welcome,
donations if desired to
Aspen Lodge Resident & Staff Fund.
Sylvia's family would like to take this opportunity to thank the whole team at Aspen Lodge Care Home for their wonderful care, dignity and respect shown to Sylvia during her time there.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors
.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Oct. 2, 2019