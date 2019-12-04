Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sybil Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sybil Smith

Notice Condolences

Sybil Smith Notice
Smith Sybil Of Bilsby, passed away on 29th October 2019.
Much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Reunited with George and David. Funeral service to be held at
Alford Crematorium on
Friday 13th December at 2pm.
Family flowers only but donations if desired to MacMillan Nurses at home team. Please see our online obituary
on Funeral Zone, www.lincolnshire.coop/obituary . Enquiries to Alford Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Service, 39 South Street, Alford. Lincs. LN13 9AJ.
Tel: 01507 463444.
Published in Skegness Standard on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -