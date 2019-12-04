|
Smith Sybil Of Bilsby, passed away on 29th October 2019.
Much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Reunited with George and David. Funeral service to be held at
Alford Crematorium on
Friday 13th December at 2pm.
Family flowers only but donations if desired to MacMillan Nurses at home team. Please see our online obituary
on Funeral Zone, www.lincolnshire.coop/obituary . Enquiries to Alford Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Service, 39 South Street, Alford. Lincs. LN13 9AJ.
Tel: 01507 463444.
Published in Skegness Standard on Dec. 4, 2019