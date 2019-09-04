Resources More Obituaries for Stanley Mallows Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stanley Mallows

Notice Mallows Stanley Who passed suddenly on 4/8/19.

The funeral has already taken place.

His family would like to thank everyone who have supported them with kind messages of condolence.

A thank you also to family, friends and colleagues from British Damp Proofing for attending the private funeral service. Special thanks to the Co-Op Funeral Services in Alford for the professional care and respect given to Stanley and his immediate family at this difficult time.

To Carole Butler for such a moving tribute celebrating Stanley's life ensuring we hold on to the fond memories of him always.

To Eden Florists for the beautiful floral tribute. To Nicky Greasley at Anchor House, Alford for the excellent catering. Finally to all Stanley's family, friends and colleagues who were invited to attend with Stanley's wife and children to give him such a wonderful send off - what a man!!

Donations in lieu of flowers will be donated to Castle Hill Hospital Heart Unit and Bereavement Services. Published in Skegness Standard on Sept. 4, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.