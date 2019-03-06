|
OLDBURY Sidney Sadly passed away at
Aspen Lodge Care Home on Tuesday 19th February 2019, aged 81 years.
Cherished husband to Sylvia, loving father to Beverly, Andrew. Lee and Vanessa, a much loved grandfather and great grandfather.
Will be sadly missed by all
family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at
Alford Crematorium on
Tuesday 12th March at 10.00am
Family flowers only please
donations if desired to
Parkinson UK Skegness Branch.
Sid's family would like to take this opportunity to thank the whole team at
Aspen Lodge Care Home for their wonderful care, dignity and respect shown to Sid during his time there.
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood and Sons
01754 763119
Published in Skegness Standard on Mar. 6, 2019
