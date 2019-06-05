|
|
|
SUSAN MARY SHARMAN (Sue) Passed away peacefully at Seacroft Court Care Home
on Monday 13th May 2019.
Aged 77 years.
Beloved Partner to Tony, dearly
loved Mum to Steve, Kim and Stuart.
Grandmother, Sister and Aunt.
She will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by all her
family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place
at Alford Crematorium on
Monday June 10th at 1pm.
You are invited to wear something colourful to remember her by.
Family flowers only please -
donations if desired to both
Dementia UK & Multiple Sclerosis Society UK.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Woods Funeralcare
01754763119
Published in Skegness Standard on June 5, 2019
