Skegness & District Funeral Services (Skegness)
81 Roman Bank
Skegness, Lincolnshire PE25 2SW
01754 761758
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00
Alford
Selina Thompson Notice
Thompson Selina June Passed away peacefully on the 18th August 2019, aged
70 years of Skegness.
Ever loving wife of the late Terry,
much loved mum of Amanda, Terry, Ashley and families, a loving nan and great nan who will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Cremation service at Alford on
Friday 27th September at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Barnabas Home Team.
All enquiries please to Skegness & District Funeral Services,
Tel: 01754 761758
Published in Skegness Standard on Sept. 18, 2019
