Skegness & District Funeral Services (Skegness)
81 Roman Bank
Skegness, Lincolnshire PE25 2SW
01754 761758
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
13:00
Alford
Roy Hassall Notice
Hassall Roy Late of Leicester
Passed away peacefully on 13th February 2019,
aged 81 of Skegness.
Beloved husband of the late Shirley,
father to Kevin, Shaun and the late Lisa.
A loving grandad and great-grandad will sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Cremation service at Alford on
Friday 8th March at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to R.N.I.B.
All enquiries please to:
Skegness Funeral Services,
Tel: 01754 761758.
Published in Skegness Standard on Feb. 27, 2019
