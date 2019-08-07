|
|
|
FLATTERS Roy Ainsworth Of Alford, passed away peacefully at Pilgrim Hospital surrounded by his family. Loving husband of Merle and loving Dad of Kevin, Hayley and Kim.
Will be greatly missed by his family
and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Alford Crematorium on Tuesday
20th July 2019 at 12 noon.
Family flowers only, donations,
if desired, to the L.A.N.A.A.C.T.and L.I.V.E.S.
Enquiries to Alford Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Service,
39 South Street, Alford. Lincs.
LN13 9AJ. Tel: 01507 463444.
Please see our online obituary on funeral zone at www.lincolnshire.coop/obituary
Published in Skegness Standard on Aug. 7, 2019