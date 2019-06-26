|
|
|
WYATT Rosalie Passed away peacefully on
29 May 2019 aged 77 years,
of Skegness.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Arthur, loving mum of Helen, Sally, Claire, Janet, Robert and Elizabeth,
dear sister to John. Sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service in Chapel St Leonards Church followed by interment in the cemetery at 12 noon on
Friday 28 June 2019.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired to Diabetes Research
Wellness Foundation.
All enquiries please to
Skegness & District Funeral Services.
Tel 01754 761758
Published in Skegness Standard on June 26, 2019
Read More