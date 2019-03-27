|
|
|
Harris ROBERT
(Robbie) Passed away peacefully after a long illness at
Pilgrim Hospital
on Monday 18th March,
aged 87 years.
Much loved husband of Liz, cherished brother in law to Jane.
Will be sadly missed by all family
and friends.
Private family cremation at
Alford Crematorium on
Friday 5th April at 11:00am.
A Thanksgiving to celebrate Robbie's life will take place thereafter at
St Paul's Baptist Church Beresford Avenue Skegness at 12:00noon.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired are to be collected in Robbie's memory for Lumley Lodge Almoner Fund and Syne Hills Residential Fund.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood Funeralcare
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.
co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Mar. 27, 2019
