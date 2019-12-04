|
|
|
Gough Peter
(Goughy)
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on 14th November 2019,
aged 78 years.
Loving husband to Linda,
devoted dad to Stacey, pops to Oli and
Lulu and a great friend to many.
A celebration of his life will be held at
St Peter and St Paul's Church,
Burgh-Le-Marsh on
Friday 6th December at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
St Peter and St Paul's Church.
All enquiries please to Graham Patchett, Skegness Funeral Services 01754 761758.
Published in Skegness Standard on Dec. 4, 2019