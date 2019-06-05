Resources More Obituaries for Patricia Kerridge Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patricia Kerridge

Notice KERRIDGE Patricia Ann

Known to all as Pat Pat's family would like to say

some very heartfelt thanks to family, friends and neighbours who attended Pat's funeral on May 16th.

Special Thanks go to:

Liam, Holly, Gill, Dee & Dee and all the nurses and everyone on Scarbrough Ward at Skegness Hospital who looked after Pat - and us too - with care, kindness, compassion and love.

To all the staff at Frank Wood Funeral Directors, especially to Tina, Sarah and Steve whose genuine respect, dignity, warmth and exceptional organisational skills were evident throughout and made Pat's funeral absolutely perfect.

David Reeve for the wonderful and uplifting service - simply amazing!

Kim from Eden Florists for the stunningly beautiful floral tributes.

Tammy and the staff at The Ship in Ingoldmells for their hospitality

and catering for the gathering after Pat's funeral.

Thank you to you all!

The collection in Pat's memory raised £364.16. Which was a fantastic amount! With the money shared equally between Scarbrough Ward and Brain Tumour Research.

Published in Skegness Standard on June 5, 2019