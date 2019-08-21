|
|
|
JAMES Pamela Passed away suddenly,
on 5th August 2019,
after a short illness.
Treasured Mum,
Sister, Nanny, Great Nanny,
Aunt, Sister in Law and friend.
Loved and missed by all.
Funeral service at
Alford Crematorium on
Wednesday 4th September 2019
at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
payable to Breast Cancer UK.
All enquiries c/o
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Services,
Clifton House, High Street,
Mablethorpe. LN12 1AU.
Tel: 01507 473440
Published in Skegness Standard on Aug. 21, 2019